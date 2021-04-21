Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 526,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

