Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $91.91 and last traded at $92.30. Approximately 155,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,826,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.47.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 108,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 68,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.