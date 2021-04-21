adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $334.57

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.57 and traded as low as $332.80. adidas shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 438 shares.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.22 and its 200 day moving average is $337.82.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

