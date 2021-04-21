AdvicePeriod LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.