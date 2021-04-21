AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $126,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 140,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 766,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,123 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.