AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $147,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

