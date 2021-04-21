AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 199.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7,747.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,877,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $101.11.

