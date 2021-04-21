AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.79. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

