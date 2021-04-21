AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 800 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $70.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

