AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $78.00 at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $66.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. AECOM has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.