Aegis Trims SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Target Price to $40.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Aegis from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 450.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $149.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 219,623 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

