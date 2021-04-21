AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post sales of $147.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.83 million to $153.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $406.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.72 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,125 shares of company stock worth $23,914,483. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 146.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,725. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $100.01. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.