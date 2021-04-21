Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFMD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $880.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

