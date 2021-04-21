Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $148.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.11.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,127,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

