Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $85.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $65.00 on Monday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $4,127,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $5,829,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

