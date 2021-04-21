AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.71. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 998,586 shares.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

