Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

