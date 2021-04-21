Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.71. 13,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,978. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

