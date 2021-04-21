Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,357. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

