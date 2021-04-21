Akash Network (AKT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.94 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.69 or 0.00011998 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $313.15 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00276460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.53 or 0.01019972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.58 or 0.00663046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,549.16 or 0.99658210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 132,200,302 coins and its circulating supply is 46,827,406 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

