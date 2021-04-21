Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 3.3%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 7,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 633,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $399,031.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,685. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 17,812.8% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,179 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alector by 286.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 53,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

