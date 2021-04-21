Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.32

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.32 and last traded at $180.24, with a volume of 2973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.24.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.60. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $3,561,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $5,120,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

