Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Morgan Stanley

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 446,553 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

