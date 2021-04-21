Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

ALYA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,248. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $112.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

