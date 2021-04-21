Alkermes plc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,688,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.