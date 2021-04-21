Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Raised to $285.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.40.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

