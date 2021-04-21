Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

VJET opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

