Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

