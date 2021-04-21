Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $60.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

ALLY opened at $46.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

