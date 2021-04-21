Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 2,732 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.53. 236,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

