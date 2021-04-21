Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $130.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

