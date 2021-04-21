Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $203,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,873.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,209.71 and a 52-week high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

