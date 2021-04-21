Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,873.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

