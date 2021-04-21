Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,205.00 and a 52-week high of $2,304.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,865.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.