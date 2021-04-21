AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$21.72 and last traded at C$21.65, with a volume of 297780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.33.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.42.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.