AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.08

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.08 and traded as high as C$21.56. AltaGas shares last traded at C$21.33, with a volume of 1,020,414 shares changing hands.

ALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

