AMEPAY Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $460,990.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $460,990.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00275968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.96 or 0.01027668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00656681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,817.59 or 1.00019046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.