Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.71.

AEE stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,009,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in Ameren by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

