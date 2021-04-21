Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.71.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.