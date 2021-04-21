American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 57789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,684 shares of company stock worth $5,909,561. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

