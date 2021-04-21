American Electric Power (AEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Electric Power to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEP opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

