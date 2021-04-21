American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

