American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.17

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.17 and last traded at $121.05, with a volume of 1264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.