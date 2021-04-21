Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.