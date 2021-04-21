AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 735,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $42,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 85.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

