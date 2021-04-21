AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $132.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,663. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.83 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

