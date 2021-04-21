Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

AMGN traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $258.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

