Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Stock Holdings Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of Amplify Energy worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 4.31.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,380.00. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

