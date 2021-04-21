Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

ASYS stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $142.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

