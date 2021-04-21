Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,047 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

